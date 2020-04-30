Irrfan Khan Demise: Angelina Jolie and Natalie Portman pay tribute: He stood out for his generosity

Actors in Hollywood paid heartfelt tribute to Irrfan Khan. Angelina Jolie and Natalie Portman expressed their condolences after the iconic actor passed away.

Angelina Jolie and Natalie Portman paid a heartfelt tribute to Bollywood legend Irrfan Khan. The actor who was celebrated for his remarkable contribution to the Indian cinema, also managed to spread his magic in Hollywood during the course of his extraordinary acting career. Angelina, who collaborated with the actor for their 2007 drama film A Mighty Heart, expressed her condolences and remembered the actor for his smile and commitment. “I had the privilege of working with Irrfan Khan on the set of A Mighty Heart. He stood out for his generosity as an artist, which made it a pleasure to work in any scene with him,” she said.

“I remember the intensity of his commitment, and equally his smile. I send my condolences and my sympathy to his family, his friends, and all admirers of his work, in India and around the world,” she told IANS.. Directed by filmmaker Michael Winterbottom the drama-history film is based on the 2003 memoir of same name by Mariane Pearl, which focused on the aftermath of the kidnapping and beheading of Marianne’s journalist husband Daniel Pearl in Pakistan. The movie featured Jolie as Marianne and Khan played the role of Karachi police chief Zeeshan Kazmi.

Natalie Portman also took to social media and posted a picture of herself with Khan, remembering the late actor. In the picture, the actress can be seen dressed in a bridal outfit. Khan, who is standing right next to her is dressed as an orthodox Jewish man. The two worked together Mira Nair’s segment of New York I Love You. “Sending love to Irrfan Khan’s loved ones today,” she wrote on the picture. The legendary actor passed away at the age of 53 on April 30.

Credits :Instagram

