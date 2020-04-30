Irrfan Khan Demise: Indian American actors Kal Penn, Mindy Kaling, Kunal Nayyar & others pay heartfelt tribute

Irrfan Khan, who has quite a few Hollywood films to his credit, not just inspired actors back home but left an indelible impression on Indian American actors as well.

One of them was Irrfan's 'The Namesake' co-star Kal Penn who shared a couple of pictures from their film. Penn wrote, "Irrfan’s art and humanity will be badly missed. Never seen someone use the beats of silence so beautifully to convey so much about who we are. Sending love to Sutapa and the family. #IrrfanKhan."

Popular 'The Office' actress Mindy Kaling also recalled fond memories of watching her favourite actor onscreen. "He once wrote me to see if we could collaborate on something, and it remains the greatest honor of my career," Kaling reminisced.

The Big Bang Theory actor Kunal Nayyar also wrote about how he found it difficult to find the right words to pay a tribute. "Dear Irrfan, you had a way with your eyes that reached out of the screen and lit a fire in my soul. I have waited all day to find the words, but there are none. And there are none still. When I sit down to think, I find my heart in a million little pieces. I always dreamt of sharing the screen with you, and now I’ll have to wait till this dance of mine is over... Light up the heavens while you’re up there Sir, the world needs you, and we are not ready to say goodbye. With all the pieces of my heart, I love you." Delhi 6 actress Poorna Jagannathan shared one of her favourite snapshots of the actor and wrote, "Devastated to hear we lost our best Indian actor today. He was the opposite of Bollywood in his naturalistic style." Indian-American actress Padma Lakshmi was also mourned the loss and said that the actor will deeply be missed.





Take a look at their tributes for Irrfan below:

