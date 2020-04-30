Irrfan Khan Demise: Salaam Bombay & The Namesake director Mira Nair recalls final meeting with actor

Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29. Director Mira Nair, who has worked with him on Salaam Bombay!, and The Namesake, recalled her final meeting with the star.

Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29. The actor has delivered stellar performances in Bollywood and Hollywood. He has worked closely with Mira Nair on three projects. The duo worked on Salaam Bombay!, and The Namesake before they worked on an anthology film, New York I Love You. Irrfan was cast opposite Thor: Love And Thunder actress Natalie Portman. While the actress paid a tribute to the acclaimed actor on social media, the filmmaker spoke to the New York Times and shared her thoughts on Irrfan's demise.

Mira remembered the last time she met him and shared details of their final interaction. She revealed they had met in London more than a year ago. The actor was in the UK seeking treatment for neuroendocrine tumour. "We ate very well in a cafe. He flirted with the waitress. My friend came in on a bike and he got on the bike and he said: ‘I just need to. I need to do one block. Just one.’ We had our last pictures together on this bike, and he was in full-blown treatment and yet he was in dapper linen," she said. "He was remarkably philosophical when I saw him last," Mira added.

"We have a beautiful word in Urdu — ‘shaukeen’ — which means somebody with a lot of love and indulgences and delights. He loved a lot of things, whether it be clothes or food or beauty. Or his family and how much they meant to him. He had just a clear idea of what was worth it. He’d roamed and he returned to know what was really valuable," she shared.

Apart from Natalie and Mira, Jurassic World star Chris Pratt also shared his condolence. The Guardians of the Galaxy star deemed Irrfan as an exquisite actor and tweeted, “So sad to hear about the passing of screen legend @irrfank Irrfan Khan played Masrani in Jurassic World. He was an exquisite actor and human. He will be missed."

The film's director Colin Trevorrow also paid his tribute. "Deeply sad to have lost #IrrfanKhan. A thoughtful man who found beauty in the world around him, even in pain. In our last correspondence, he asked me to remember “the wonderful aspects of our existence” in the darkest of days. Here he is, laughing," he tweeted.

Deeply sad to have lost #IrrfanKhan. A thoughtful man who found beauty in the world around him, even in pain. In our last correspondence, he asked me to remember “the wonderful aspects of our existence” in the darkest of days. Here he is, laughing. pic.twitter.com/8eAsSOO9Ie — Colin Trevorrow (@colintrevorrow) April 29, 2020

Angelina Jolie too remembered the actor. The duo worked on A Mighty Heart together. In a message shared with IANS, Angelina gushed about the actor and said, "I had the privilege of working with Irrfan Khan on the set of A Mighty Heart. He stood out for his generosity as an artist, which made it a pleasure to work in any scene with him. I remember the intensity of his commitment, and equally his smile. I send my condolences and my sympathy to his family, his friends, and all admirers of his work, in India and around the world."

Kal Penn, who worked with Irrfan on The Namesake, shared a still from the movie and wrote, "Irrfan’s art and humanity will be badly missed. Never seen someone use the beats of silence so beautifully to convey so much about who we are. Sending love to Sutapa and the family. #IrrfanKhan."

Apart from the international actors he has worked with, several Indian Americans also remembered the actor. Mindy Kaling shared a slew of photos of Irrfan and wrote, "He was my favorite actor. Irrfan’s performances were defined by his subtlety and sensitivity, he could do more with silence and many actors could do with a two page Sorkin monologue." She added, "I feel robbed of his future performances. My heart goes out to his family."

Irrfan was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday, April 28. He passed away on April 29. "It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him," his family's statement read.

The actor was laid to rest

