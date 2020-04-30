Irrfan 'stood grounded in reality on every world stage' recalls Slumdog Millionaire co star Freida Pinto

Freida Pinto who made her debut with Slumdog Millionaire recalled how lucky she was to have Irrfan as a role model while she took her first steps.

India and the world mourned the loss of an actor, legend and master of his craft -- Irrfan Khan on Wednesday. The 'Paan Singh Tomar' actor passed away on 29 April in a Mumbai hospital as he succumbed to colon infection. Social media was flooded with tributes to the legendary actor including from Irrfan's Hollywood co-stars and Indian American actors. One of them was Irrfan's Slumdog Millionaire co-star Freida Pinto. The Hollywood actress who made her debut with Slumdog Millionaire recalled how lucky she was to have Irrfan as a role model while she took her first steps.

Sharing a picture from the SAG Awards, Freida wrote, "This one has hit me hard. A VOID that can NEVER be filled because there was simply no one like Irrfan Khan. His grace and dignity along with his monumental talent as an artist, actor - a portrayer of humanity in all it's shapes and forms made me not only have deep admiration for him but I instinctively wanted to emulate that grace in my career as well."

Adding, "There is a picture from the SAG awards( Irrfan, Dev, me and Anil) that sits on my book shelf in Mumbai and everytime I look at it, I am taken down a memory lane of all things so beautiful and joyous about Slumdog Millionaire and the awards celebrations. And in all of it I have this one beautiful and powerful memory of Irrfan - Unfazed by the glitzy glamour, no matter which Hollywood icon walked past us. Quiet but not silent- his responses to every interviewer were so meaningful and never lacking humour. He was representing India with achingly high levels of grace and dignity. He stood grounded in reality on every world stage, every red carpet- Grateful and so collected! How lucky was I, a complete little mess of a newbie, to have him as a role model!" . . Freida went on to introduce Irrfan's talents to her fans and followers, "For those who know of his talent, you know it cannot be replaced. For those who have not yet been introduced to his talent...Oh, do not deprive yourselves please! His repertoire has something for everyone. Warrior, Namesake, Piku, Maqbool, Life of Pi, The Lunchbox, Paan Singh Tomar and ofcourse Slumdog Millionaire. Start somewhere, anywhere! I promise you...Irrfan Khan will be FOREVER carved in your memories too!"

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Getty Images

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×