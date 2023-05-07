Is a docuseries based on Britney Spears’ conservatorship drama on the cards? DEETS here

Britney Spears is working on her tell-memoir, allegedly set to release this fall, ever since her conservatorship ended, according to a Page Six report. The Toxic singer has reportedly signed a big money deal with publisher Simon & Schuster and has been working with the ghostwriter Sam Lansky to complete her ‘brutally honest’ book. And now, as per The U.S. Sun sources, Britney Spears conservatorship ordeal could be turned into a blockbuster docuseries if producer Ryan Murphy gets his way. Here is everything that we know about the same.

Britney Spears’ docuseries on conservatorship drama

According to the reports, producer Ryan Murphy wants Britney Spears completely on board to tell her life story. He was the producer who masterminded a Britney themed episode of Glee in 2010.

As per the U.S. Sun sources, Ryan Murphy is amongst the very few filmmakers in Hollywood who shares a professional relationship with Britney Spears. The source in the report stated that Murphy can tell her story in an exciting and sensitive manner. However, Murphy does not want to be accused of exploiting victims and their tragedies, so he would not even push the project forward without Britney’s full co-sign.

Ryan Murphy has not yet reached out directly to Britney Spears but he is thinking to seriously explore this option once her tell-all memoir is out.

There have already been several television projects about Britney Spears’ struggles and factors leading to the end of her 13 year old conservatorship but she didn’t make an appearance in any of them. The Toxic singer even previously criticized ‘humiliating’ documentaries about her in a scathing tweet. She wrote, “I am a person … I'm not a robot or a science experiment like they analyzed me in that place !!! I’m a valued soul … so for the documentaries that were done on me, they were trash and nothing more than trash … period !!!”

