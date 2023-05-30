Is a Jon Snow spinoff from Game of Thrones in the works? HBO drama chief updates

Fans of Game of Thrones have been eagerly awaiting news about the rumored Jon Snow spinoff, and the recent Game of Thrones fan convention in Los Angeles seemed like the perfect opportunity for an official announcement. While no such announcement took place, HBO Drama Chief Francesca Orsi shed some light on the future of HBO, including the status of the Jon Snow series. In a recent interview with Deadline, Orsi revealed that the series is still in the early stages but confirmed Kit Harington's involvement as both a star and an executive producer.

Orsi explained that the Jon Snow series is currently being worked on by the writing team to shape it for potential greenlight. However, no final decision has been made on whether the project will move forward. Despite this uncertainty, fans can take solace in the fact that Kit Harington remains committed to the project, ready to reprise his iconic role as Jon Snow.

During the interview, Orsi also addressed the status of House of the Dragon, another highly-anticipated Game of Thrones spinoff. She expressed satisfaction with the success of the first season and the overwhelming response it received from viewers worldwide. Orsi praised the collaboration between showrunner Ryan Condal and director Miguel Sapochnik, highlighting their ability to create a remarkable narrative that lived up to the Game of Thrones legacy. With Season 1 achieving great acclaim, the production team is confident in the upcoming Season 2, assuring fans that they can expect something special.

Orsi emphasized that despite the ongoing Writers' Strike, House of the Dragon's scripts are already completed, thanks to Ryan Condal's dedicated work as a non-writing producer. The production team is committed to delivering a compelling and emotionally charged storyline, with a talented cast assembled by casting director Kate Rhodes James. Orsi expressed pride in the project's progress and conveyed her confidence that viewers will be pleased with the results.

