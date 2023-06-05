WWE: Will fans witness The Hurt Vs The Bloodline? Here's everything you need to know

The dramatic events at WWE Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia have left Roman Reigns and The Bloodline vulnerable, providing an opportunity for a potential reunion of The Hurt Business. As tensions within The Bloodline escalate, fans speculate whether The Hurt Business could be the force to challenge their dominance.

The potential reunion

With the recent WWE Draft, Bobby Lashley has been selected by SmackDown, while Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin remain undrafted. This situation creates the perfect opportunity for the former members of The Hurt Business to reunite on the blue brand. If Lashley can persuade Benjamin and Alexander to join him, the only missing piece would be MVP, who currently manages Omos but may reconsider if his client's performance continues to disappoint. The reunion of The Hurt Business would undoubtedly generate excitement among fans who have longed for their return.

ALSO READ: WWE Raw: Is Vince McMahon making major remote changes to tonight’s show? Find out

Mark Henry's Wish

WWE legend Mark Henry recently expressed his desire to witness a feud between The Hurt Business and The Bloodline. Henry, who spent the majority of his career in WWE, believes The Hurt Business brought out the best in Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander. He praised Bobby Lashley's talent and MVP's managerial skills, making a reunion of the stable an enticing prospect for both fans and wrestlers alike.

As Roman Reigns celebrates an impressive milestone of 1,000 days as Universal Champion, speculation grows regarding potential disruptions to his reign. The vulnerability shown by The Bloodline at WWE Night of Champions has ignited conversations about a potential reunion of The Hurt Business to challenge their dominance. Only time will tell if these events will unfold and if The Hurt Business will rise once again to provide a formidable force against The Bloodline. The wrestling world eagerly awaits the outcome, as fans anticipate an epic clash between these two powerful factions.

ALSO READ: WWE: Will Randy Orton return after his back fusion surgery? Father Bob Orton reveals