Is A$AP Rocky set to reveal his and Rihanna's baby boy's name to the public? Here's what we know

ASAP Rocky and Rihanna had their second child, a baby boy earlier this month in private. The couple are also parents to their 14-year-old son, named RZA. For the unversed, it took around a year for the public to know little RZA's name, and that too wasn't revealed by the rapper or the singer, but rather by Daily Mail acquired the kid's birth certificate. But in a recent video, when asked about the new baby, ASAP Rocky had exciting news to share. Here's what he said.

ASAP Rocky is ready to reveal the name of his second-born?

ASAP Rocky is prepared to unveil the long-awaited name of his newborn son with Rihanna, although he's opting to wait for the right time. On Wednesday night in West Hollywood, the rapper was spotted by a TMZ reporter, who complimented the star's shoes, which led to the father of two showing off his stylish kicks, and his shimmering pants with a big grin on his face. The reporter went on to ask the 34-year-old what his new baby boy's name is, asking, "Congrats on the new baby Rocky, man! Any name for him?" to which the rapper replied, "Coming soon," as he got into his car to drive away.

The famous couple welcomed their second child in Los Angeles on August 3. While the name of their second child is still not out, it has all the possibilities of it starting with an R, since the duo's first child is named RZA, which can suggest an ongoing pattern.

Rihanna's second pregnancy was speculated by fans

Suspicions regarding Rihanna's pregnancy began circulating in June when she was traveling alongside her partner ASAP Rocky. Many fans noticed the change in the singer's glow, the same kind of radiance she had in her first pregnancy. While many were initially just joking about it, the Umbrella singer herself confirmed the news in the most glamorous way possible. As you may remember, Rihanna unveiled her pregnancy to the global audience on an immensely grand platform, revealing her baby bump during her Super Bowl halftime performance.

Meanwhile, their first baby was named after the iconic leader of the legendary Wu-Tang Clan, RZA or Robert Fitzgerald Diggs.

