Is After Midnight Being Renewed For Season 2? Here's What We Know

Well, there is some good news for Taylor Tomlinson and her fans as CBS decided to renew the comedian’s late-night show, after receiving positive feedback from the audience. After Midnight first premiered on January 17, 2024, on CBS replacing The Late Late Show. With 65+ aired episodes, the show has finally been renewed for its season 2, promising fans another run filled with Taylor Tomlinson’s humor.

After Midnight is a reboot of @midnight with Chris Hardwick, which ran from 2013 to 2017 on Comedy Central, the show features three celebrity guests as its judging panel, as it brings together several comedians competing in fun game segments. The show in the past has featured several guests like Max Greenfield, Jerry O’Connell, Whitney Cummings, etc.

CBS delighted the viewers as it announced the second season of Taylor Tomlinson’s late-night show, After Midnight. The second season will run from 2024-2025, bringing more humor and celebrity interactions to the audience.

Confirming After Midnight’s season 2, Amy Reisenbach, the president of CBS Entertainment, praised the show’s host for her stellar talent and comedic prowess. Reisenbach further expressed optimism for the upcoming season, expressing excitement to witness more of Taylor’s jokes about the dumbest things on the internet.

“Taylor is a gifted comedian who brings a unique voice, energy and plenty of rizz to late night. I learned rizz is a real word thanks to the show. We’re excited for more of her daily smart takes about the dumbest things on the Internet,” Reisenbach stated, as retrieved via The Hollywood Reporter.

Taylor Tomlinson on the renewal of After Midnight for its Season 2

As CBS confirmed season 2 of After Midnight, the show’s host Taylor Tomlinson took a moment to talk with Variety about the pressure that comes with the renewal of her late-night show. The comedian stated, “It feels like pressure when people ask me about it. Should I be more worried about that? I’m more worried about how we get a second season so that this crew of people gets to keep working together.”

Addressing the pressure of being the only current woman hosting the late-night show, Taylor said that she has no plans to walk down on set carrying the load of being the only woman hosting a late-night show. At the same time, the show’s host hopes to see much more fun and classic late-night shows being carried by women, celebrating humor and fun.

“I don’t want to be dismissive of being the only woman in late night. I would love to see a traditional talk show helmed by a woman. I would love to see more shows like ours. There are lots of different ways to do this, a lot of different perspectives, and they aren’t being represented currently,” she comments.

The Late Show host Stephen Colbert served as the executive producer of the show through his company Spartina Productions, along with Carrie Byalick, Tom Purcell, and many more. After Midnight runs from Monday to Friday on CBS Television Network.

