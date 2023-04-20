Is Alabama Barker defending Kourtney Kardashian amid Shanna Moakler shade? DEETS here

Kourtney Kardashian has been receiving a lot of love from the Barker side of the family on her birthday.

Alabama Barker has penned down a heartwarming note for her step mother Kourtney Kardashian on her Instagram. She also posted a series of photographs of her ‘best step mom’ and dad Travis Barker. This Instagram post comes a few days after Shanna Moakler – Alabama’s biological mother shaded the reality star on social media.

Shanna Moakler earlier claimed that Kourtney Kardashian was cashing in off her kids. Moakler who was married to Travis from 2004 to 2008 said, ‘She post more of my kids then [sic] her own lol’. Travis Barker shares two biological children with Shanna Moakler – Landon Barker, 19 and Alabama Barker, 17.

Here is everything that Alabama Barker has to say about her stepmom Kourtney Kardashian, on her Instagram story.

Alabama Barker on Kourtney Kardashian

Alabama Barker posted a series of Instagram stories wishing her step mom happy birthday along with praising her. The 17 year old wrote, ‘Happy birthday Kourt. You’re the best stepmom I could ask for, you are so caring and generous for others, you are such a family person and such a hard working mom. Even if you don’t feel good or had a hard day, you always put your family first. You have such a beautiful aura, I wouldn’t want another step mom’.

Kourtney and Travis blended their families in May 2022 when they married each other in Italy. The Kardashian star also has three kids from her previous marriage with ex Scott Disick – Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8.

Earlier also, Alabama Barker has slammed fans for painting Shanna Moakler to be an amazing mother when in reality she has never been in her children’s life completely.

