Is Alec Baldwin Facing New Lawsuit From Rust Shooting Victim's Family? Here's What Report Says

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to fatal shootings.

Alec Baldwin is dealing with new legal issues following the tragic shooting on the set of Rust. The family of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and a crew member have filed a lawsuit against him, complicating matters. The incident, which occurred in October 2021, resulted in Hutchins' death and director Joel Souza's injuries, as per ktvq.com. Despite denying any involvement in the shooting, Baldwin is preparing for trial on involuntary manslaughter charges.

Details of the new lawsuit

The lawsuit was filed by Halyna Hutchins' mother, father, sister, and Mamie Mitchell, the script supervisor for Rust. The plaintiffs accuse Baldwin of assault, battery, and causing emotional distress. They also accuse the film's production team of negligence. The lawsuit names Hannah Gutierrez, the armorer found guilty of involuntary manslaughter, assistant director David Halls, prop master Sarah Zachry, and ammunition supplier Seth Kenney.

Hutchins' parents, Olga Solovey and Anatolii Androsovych, and her sister, Svetlana Zemko, reside in Kyiv, Ukraine. They joined Mitchell in filing the suit. Mitchell, who was standing next to Hutchins when the shooting occurred, claims Baldwin and others failed to ensure on-set safety.

Allegations against Baldwin and others

The lawsuit cites numerous alleged safety violations on the set of Rust. These include the lack of a staffed medical team, which the plaintiffs believe contributed to the tragedy. While Baldwin is a key figure in the lawsuit, the plaintiffs also blame other crew members and producers.

Baldwin has repeatedly denied pulling the trigger and maintained his innocence. He has pleaded not guilty to the involuntary manslaughter charge. Despite these claims, the plaintiffs believe Baldwin should bear a significant portion of the blame for Hutchins' death.

Previous settlement for Baldwin

This is not Baldwin's first lawsuit over the Rust incident. Hutchins' widow and son had previously filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Baldwin, the crew, and the film's producers. The case was settled, but the terms were not disclosed.

However, the new lawsuit shows that Hutchins' family and others believe more accountability is required. They claim that the previous settlement did not address all aspects of the incident or adequately compensate for the emotional distress and trauma suffered by those involved.

