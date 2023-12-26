Is Ali Wong dating someone? Exploring her love life as she officially files for divorce from husband Justin Hakuta

After being separated for almost two years, Ali Wong finally filed for divorce from her longtime husband and the father of her two daughters, Justin Hakuta. The news also goes hand-in-hand with the fact that she and Bill Hader rekindled their short fling from 2022 again in 2023 and seem to be going strong. Here is all you need to know about Wong and Hader’s relationship amid her divorce.

What happened between Hakuta and Wong?

Ali Wong and Justin Hakuta met back in 2010 and fell in love with each other. The two of them got married in 2014 and had two children together. Wong spoke pretty openly about her marriage and her relationship with her kids in her comedy specials.

The 41-year-old comedian also openly shared her dissatisfaction with her marriage in one of her shows, Don Wong, in 2022. Soon after the airing of the standup special, Wong and Hakuta announced that they were separated and were filing for divorce. The two of them, even though they are not together, share custody of their children. A few months after the announcement of their separation, Wong was seen with Bill Hader and rumors started to fly.

IT star Bill Hader is also divorced from his ex-wife, Maggie Carey, whom he married in 2006. The couple shared three daughters and were together for more than a decade before announcing their separation in 2017. The pair finally got divorced in 2018. After that, he dated actresses Rachel Bilson and Anna Kendrick before starting a romance with Wong in 2022.

Advertisement

What is going on between Ali Wong and Bill Hader

Ali Wong, who was already pretty popular as a comedian, experienced a sudden surge in fame after the release of her hit Netflix show Beef. With her newfound popularity, a lot of eyes turned to the actress and her private life became the subject of public scrutiny.

Ali Wong started dating the Barry actor back in the fall of 2022. But after the success of Beef, Ali’s relationship with Bill was brought up to the public again and they seemed to be enjoying being a loving couple and were snapped by paparazzi a few times too. Now Wong has finally filed for divorce from Hakuta and is in the process of discussing the split of their assets and the custody of their children.

The relationship between Wong and Hader seems to be going strong. The SNL star revealed that the two of them had taken a vacation to Ali’s hometown in San Francisco and that she was telling him to take a vacation, which is something he didn’t do in the last decade.

Wong had also opened up about her new life in the limelight to Variety, saying, “It’s so weird. I can’t even explain it. I have never, ever been snapped by paparazzi until this year. I was talking to someone recently and they said, ‘I think it’s so alarming when it happens because you feel like you’ve been caught when really, you’re not doing anything wrong.’”

She also talked about her divorce from Hakuta, saying that they love each other and are best friends who are going to remain close. The two of them are in the middle of divorce right now, as Wong asked for their prenup to be enforced and also requested joint physical and legal custody of their two daughters, Mari (8) and Nikki (6).

ALSO READ: Beef: What is new Netflix series about and why does it have 100 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes?