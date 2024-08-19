Is Alien: Romulus Connected To Prometheus And Alien Covenant? EXPLORED

For years now, the Alien franchise has managed to keep audiences at the edges of their seats by merging sci-fi with horror. The series eventually made a comeback after seven long years in theaters on August 16, 2024, through Alien: Romulus. This latest installment was directed by Fede Alvarez and it brings in fresh storylines that link cleverly to previous films in the Alien franchise like Prometheus and Alien Covenant. But what is the connection between Alien: Romulus and these other films? We will find out.

The film Alien: Romulus takes place during another period in the Alien movie universe. On board the Romulus space station, a young group of colonizers stumble upon a crashed spacecraft as they try to salvage it. They then end up encountering xenomorphs, which results in some very terrifying occurrences in their lives.

Another interesting aspect of this film is how it ties back into Ridley Scott’s broader mythology established in Prometheus as well as Alien Covenant (Scott). However, none of those characters from Prometheus or Covenant appear in this particular one but yet cleverly inserts elements from them earlier on in his storyline.

The black goo is one of the important links, whose mysterious content was introduced in Prometheus. In Prometheus, the black goo was shown to be very powerful and dangerous. The substance could either give life or take it away by reacting with different organisms. This film’s plot revolved around this matter as it showed that engineers used it to modify life on different planets (Finnegan 2017). For instance, David uses it to wipe out the Engineers in Alien: Covenant and create his own Xenomorphs.

In Alien: Romulus, the black goo returns again, thus broadening its role in the Alien universe. The film reveals that Weyland-Yutani, the company at the core of all these sequels, managed to recover the wrecked Nostromo which was an original ship from the Alien series. Inside the wreckage, they found a Xenomorph which they began experimenting on. It led them to develop what they call the Prometheus strain that comes from black goo. Weyland-Yutani believed that this particular strain would evolve human beings into superior species (Alien Anthology Wikia).

The plot of the movie takes a darker turn when a character named Kay becomes pregnant and seriously injured. In a bid to save her life as well as that of her unborn baby, she injects herself with the Prometheus strain. Tragically, this choice leads to horrible mutation. Thus, Kay gives birth to an offspring that is a crossbreed between Xenomorph and Engineer. This creature with a large thin body like a Xenomorph and engineer face happens to be the culmination of the film.

The hybrid creature presents a significant challenge for the characters culminating in a dramatic battle. It is however defeated and expelled into space by Rain at its end. This dramatic conclusion wraps up the storyline for this film but leaves room for potential sequels.

Alien: Romulus does an excellent job of connecting to Prometheus and Alien: Covenant through its use of black goo which impacts storyline development. Placing these aspects in a new context deepens fans’ knowledge about the Alien world while enriching already existing lore. While Alien: Romulus can stand alone as one thrilling addition to the franchise, the connections it possesses to previous films add another level of mystery and continuation.

Alien: Romulus is a thrilling experience for both the fans of the series and those who are new to it while maintaining the spirit of Alien. We do not know whether this will result in another film, but at least we have something that adds up to an interesting piece of work that relates to earlier ones on a large scale.

