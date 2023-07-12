Is Amber Heard fighting with her insurance company over Johnny Depp's verdict? Read NOW

It has been a year since Johnny Depp and his ex wife Amber Heard were embroiled in a heated court battle because of a defamation lawsuit. The defamation lawsuit verdict was largely in Depp's favor after the jury ordered Heard to pay a whopping $8.3 million. But later both the parties settled over a much lesser amount.

Though Amber Heard’s legal battle with ex Johnny Depp is over, she is still involved in another legal battle, which is related to this case. Here is everything to know about the same.

Amber Heard’s defamation battle with her insurance company

In July 2022, New York Marine and General Insurance Co, Amber Heard’s insurance company filed a lawsuit against the actress, just weeks after the defamation trial was over. After the Johnny Depp defamation verdict, Heard demanded that her insurance company must cover a portion of the verdict.

New York Marine and General Insurance Co. has stated that Heard had a $1 million liability policy which also included coverage for defamation but it was based on different provisions. The insurer said that defamation coverage policy exempted them from liability if Amber Heard had ‘willfully’ committed the wrongful conduct; and the jury has already determined that Heard’s actions were both malicious and willful.

Opposing New York Marine and General Insurance Co.’s argument, the Aquaman actress has filed a countersuit and claimed that they had offered to pay her legal bills, up to $1 million, without restrictions.

Sources close to Heard revealed that she paid Johnny Depp $1 million and the settlement was covered by another company representing her. However, New York Marine and General Insurance Co. refuses to drop the case. Amber Heard has requested the judge to dismiss the lawsuit as ‘there is nothing left to dispute’.

The Aquaman actress lawyer said, “Currently, New York Marine faces no real or threatened economic harm from Ms. Heard, as she has withdrawn her claim for indemnity and is not seeking any defense costs from New York Marine unless and until this Court’s dismissal order is reversed on appeal.”

The judge’s ruling is still pending on this case.

