Is Amber Heard losing her iconic Aquaman role as Mera to Emilia Clarke? New fan art has DC fans in chokehold

Since the onboarding of James Gunn and Peter Safran as the co-CEOs of DC, the duo has been making sweeping changes in the plans of the studio. Meanwhile, fans of the Aquaman series have been envisioning alternative castings for the upcoming Aquaman 2. One intriguing possibility that has caught the attention of the fan is the notion of Emilia Clarke stepping into the role of Mera. The role that was originally played by Amber Heard in the first movie is expected to go to a new face after her trial with Johnny Depp went public. This all began when a fan re-imagined the character played by Emilia Clarke. Here's everything to know about it.

Emilia Clarke re-imagined as Mera in Aquaman

It all began when an artist named @diiegodesigner took to his Instagram to share the imagery of Emilia Clarke as Mera in Aquaman. Clarke, widely recognized for her portrayal of Daenerys Targaryen in the hit series Game of Thrones, has since become a favorite among fans to replace Heard as Mera in the upcoming sequel. The artist captured the essence of Clarke's hypothetical portrayal with all the keen details. The Me Before You actress seemed to be adorning the red hair fantastically. You can check out the post right here:

Will Amber Heard be replaced in her role?

It's important to note that at present, Amber Heard remains attached to the role of Mera for the next Aquaman project. But now that Emilia Clarke's name has come up, fans cannot seem to wait but recall their steaming chemistry in the first season of Game of Thrones. As of now, Amber Heard as Mera has not been officially fired from her role. But given her past and the public trial, the studio might be open to considering someone else. Amid the SAG-AFTRA strike, there might not be any official confirmation on this. But fans will soon get to hear about Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

The movie is lined up to release on December 20, 2023. And most of the filming has been completed. Thus, it would now be difficult to replace the actress under such circumstances. We will be sure to update this section in case there is any more information on this. Until then, keep in touch with Pinkvilla.

