Is Amber Heard writing tell-all memoir after ex-Johnny Depp’s defamation trial last year?

Since last year, the Danish Girl actress Amber Heard has been making headlines because of the Johnny Depp defamation trail. Heard and Depp were subjected to intense social media scrutiny during the trial. The court ruled in Depp’s favor and Heard was ordered to pay financial compensation.

Since then, it was reported that Amber Heard quietly moved to Spain and has settled in Madrid after quitting Hollywood. Reportedly, she wants to lead a quiet and private life with her daughter Oonagh Paige.

However, Radar Online recently reported that Amber Heard is considering writing an explosive tell-all memoir against ex-husband Johnny Depp to share her truth. Here is everything to know about the same.

Amber Heard’s tell-all memoir

Radar Online reported that Amber Heard is planning to write an autobiography to share her truth after Johnny Depp’s defamation trial last year. Citing a source, Radar Online reported, “She [Amber Heard] won’t be silenced.” An insider told the publication, “She feels she was treated very badly during the trial. She feels like she's the victim here.”

In this explosive tell-all memoir, Amber Heard will reportedly share all the details about her turbulent two-year marriage to Johnny Depp. This autobiography will also share the details of a bitter court battle after Depp successfully sued Heard for defamation over an op-ed that the 37-year-old actress wrote about being a domestic abuse victim. The actress will also be speaking about the online harassment she faced during the trial.

Previously, one of Johnny Depp’s lawyers – Camille Vasquez – also admitted that she wanted to write a book on the legal battle of the defamation trial. But she stressed that "nothing in the works at the moment."

