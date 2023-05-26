Is American Idol 'rigged'? Show's winner Iam Tongi addresses rumors

Iam Tongi was announced as the winner of American Idol Season 21 this month. Soon after the season finale, viewers of the show alleged that the show was “rigged.” The American Idol season 21 winner has finally reacted to the comments after much speculation from the viewers.

Iam Tongi reacts to American Idol ‘rigged’ rumors

Even though Iam Tongi won his rightful place as the winner of American Idol Season 21, many fans who supported him wholeheartedly were on cloud 9 to see him win after numerous awe-worthy performances. A lot of fans, on the contrary, were not too pleased with the outcome of the competition as they alleged that the show had been “rigged” in Iam’s favor. The 18-year-old has finally addressed the rumors while saying that he doesn’t mind the negative attention; in fact, Iam “loves it.”

In an interview with Daily Mail, Iam spoke about the rumors and addressed them.Tongi also spoke about how his father, Rodney Tongi, who passed away in 2021, prepared him to deal with the backlash. He said, “A lot of people are like, 'Colin Stough was robbed,' or whatever. And I just love it.” Tongi also spoke about how his father, Rodney Tongi, who passed away in 2021, prepared him to deal with the backlash.

The singer revealed his father’s advice to him. Talking about the same, he shared, "My dad always told me that your music's not meant for everyone. There's going to be people that are not going to like it and that's OK; that's normal."

He continued, "Everyone gets their own opinion. Everyone gets to think what they think. So, it's fine." Iam further explained, "I just like [them], whatever what they say, 'cause you know, [I gotta] let those things happen. I am guilty for liking it. But look [my] music's not for everyone. And I have to learn that. the hard way."

When Katy Perry got slammed for praising Iam Tongi

Right before the finale, Katy Perry was slammed with an overwhelming amount of criticism for the feedback she gave Iam when he performed the song, Father and Son.

Katy Perry was awed by Iam’s performance; as the contestant started receiving feedback from the judges, the ‘Roar’ singer praised him, saying, “To add to that, I believe it’s written in the stars. I don’t believe in coincidences. I know your name’s Iam, but when I see your name written, I see I. Am… the next American Idol.”

The viewers alleged that Perry was playing favorites ahead of the finals. The fans instantly took to social media to discuss how unfair the judge’s comment was to the other contestants and that Perry was biased in the competition.

The Top 3 contestants that made it to the finale were Iam Tongi, Megan Danielle, and Colin Stough. Megan emerged as the runner-up, and Colin was finished in third place.

