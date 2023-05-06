Is Amourant temporarily banned from Twitch? Here’s what we know

Amouranth, a popular Twitch streamer, has been barred from the site. She is one of the most popular female Twitch streamers, having amassed over 6.3 million followers since 2016. It has recently come to light that the Twitch celebrity was banned from the network for the first time since 2021, on May 4, 2023. She was also suspended from her TikTok and Instagram accounts.

Reasons why Amouranth was banned from the site

The cause of her ban is unknown at the time. However, her channel is temporarily inaccessible. Instead, it shows the iconic Twitch ban notice. "This channel is temporarily unavailable due to a violation of Twitch's Community Guidelines or Terms of Service," the message states.

Amouranth has not replied to the ban so far. Therefore, the cause of the unexpected suspension is unknown at the time. She has also not gone live since May 1, leaving nearly three days between her previous stream and the suspension.

A feud between Adriana Chechik and Amouranth

While the actual reason for Amouranth's removal from Twitch is unknown, some assume it has something to do with her recent spat with fellow streamer Adriana Chechik.

What went down between Adriana and Amouranth was that Chechik was on live on April 27, when she began criticising Amouranth's demeanour, admitting that she had "no respect" for the female streamer, among other things.

Amouranth responded in the comments section of a YouTube video, challenging Adriana Chechik to a boxing match. She said, "I'm going to challenge her in the ring. How about you catch me outside?"

Her statement towards Adirana show her intention for attempts or threats to physically hurt Chechik. Hence, it an be termed as one of the reasons for the ban. Amouranth ban may have come into effect as she went against Twitch’s policy.

"Twitch enforces certain severe offences that occur off Twitch when committed by members of the Twitch community, up to an indefinite suspension on the first offence for some behaviors," according to the policy.

