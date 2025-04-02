Is Amy Schumer Pregnant? Learn About Actress’ Shocking Announcement to Husband Chris Fischer

Amy Schumer’s April Fools’ Day prank didn’t go quite as planned. The Kinda Pregnant star, known for her sharp humor, tried to trick her husband, Chris Fischer, into believing she was pregnant. However, his quick-witted (and factual) response shut the joke down almost instantly, making for an unexpectedly awkward moment.

In a video shared on Instagram on April 1, Schumer, 43, filmed Fischer’s reaction as she told him she was expecting. Without hesitation, he shot back, “No, you’re not.”

When she pressed him on how he could be so sure, he responded with a simple but irrefutable reason: “You don’t have a uterus.”

The couple sat in silence before Schumer, realizing the prank had failed, turned to the camera and deadpanned, “Alright, never mind.” She captioned the clip, “April Fools fail.”

Schumer’s joke fell flat because she has openly spoken about her 2021 surgery for endometriosis, during which her uterus and appendix were removed. At the time, she shared a hospital video detailing the procedure, revealing that doctors had removed 30 spots of endometriosis and discovered excessive bleeding in her uterus. She used her experience to raise awareness about the condition, encouraging women with painful periods to get checked.

Despite the failed prank, Schumer and Fischer remain as strong as ever. The couple, who tied the knot in 2018 in an intimate Malibu ceremony, recently celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary. The actress playfully marked the occasion by posting their wedding photo on Instagram with a cheeky caption about their prenup: “7 years ago we signed a prenup and haven’t had to utilize it! Love you, babe.” The pair share a 5-year-old son, Gene David.

While Schumer’s April Fools’ joke may not have landed, it certainly entertained her fans. The comedian continues to embrace both humor and honesty in her personal life, proving once again that not every joke needs to be a home run to get people talking.

