Is Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man The Missing Link In The Upcoming Venom 3?

Since its inception, the Sony Spider-Man Universe (SSU) has left fans wondering why the iconic web-slinger is not part of it. It is odd, to say the least, that there are other famous villains like Venom and Morbius in the series but no Spider-Man. It is strange that after three films with another in sight, Sony’s Wall Crawler is missing, despite the fact that they own his film rights.

The vague Spider-connection

However, up until now, the SSU provides only a vague sense of connection to Spider-Man. Without any definite link, even with the mention of Peter Parker's birth by Madame Web, it remains confusing.

When Morbius briefly showed some graffiti of Spider-Man, only for it to be absent from the final cut of the film, it made things worse.

The Venom: Last Dance trailer has given hope to Spider-Man fans by including an unsolved cameo where Rhys Ifans, who played Curt Connors in The Amazing Spider-Man, shows up.

His character does not seem consistent with his reptilian alter ego, suggesting that Ifans could be playing a cured version of Connors again. This could fit very nicely with No Way Home’s multiverse antics, as it could explain how or why Connors became better.

Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man fits why?

In the enigma called the SSU, Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man seems to be fitting a piece into this puzzle. Unlike Tom Holland’s portrayal, which firmly grounds itself within the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), Garfield’s interpretation allows for the storytelling flexibility typical of the SSU, which exists separately from the MCU.

Moreover, Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man already faced off against a distinct incarnation of Venom, thus making him less relevant to the SSU. While waiting for Venom: The Last Dance, fans have been asking themselves whether or not there will be a Spider-Man.

There's no answer for that yet, but the thought of Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man swinging into action is just too tempting. Whether Venom’s universe will somehow merge with Garfield’s or not, there is hope among many people who are eagerly waiting for the next part of the SSU saga.

With each new revelation, the puzzle pieces of the SSU gradually fall into place, teasing an interconnected web of storytelling that promises excitement and intrigue for fans of the iconic superhero genre.

