Is Angelina Jolie looking to date someone who 'measures up to her standards'? Find out

Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie apparently wants to relocate in order to start a new life. A source revealed to Life & Style that once Angelina is settled in New York, she will look for someone to date who can meet her impossibly high standards. The actress shifted to New York to stay away from the whole Los Angeles scene.

Angelina Jolie was recently spotted looking for an apartment in New York City with two of her kids, and according to the same report, she is ready to start dating once she gets settled in New York City.

According to a source who spoke to Life & Style about the actress’ dating preferences, "Angelina's not really into the L.A. scene with all the entertainment industry people. She wants to get to know intriguing individuals who are enthusiastic about the arts."

The insider also spilled the tea saying that despite the Oscar winner's impossibly high standards, she will not settle for anything less in a partner.

The source further said, "She's looking to date someone who measures up to her standards, even if they're impossibly high!" Angelina doesn't appear to be in a rush to relocate her family, despite her excitement for her new life in New York City.

She is looking for the ideal location, the person said. "She will recognize it when she sees it." The source-based copy further says that Angelina intends to split her time between New York City (NYC) and Los Angeles. She genuinely loves motion and activity, and she is overjoyed to be in one of the most incredible cities in the entire world.

While she has remained in Los Angeles in order to keep her children close to their father, Brad Pitt, the site claimed that it has now become simpler for her to move around as the children are getting older.

Since Pax and Zahara are now considered legal adults, Angelina didn't require Brad's consent to take them to New York City, the insider revealed to the same publication.

With regard to Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne, the source predicted that "it won't be long before they can make their own decisions about where they want to be. In accordance with the plan, they will remain in New York City over the summer and during school holidays, but Brad will still get to spend time with them when they're in California. The Jolie-Pitt family is accustomed to moving around," the source continued.

In the meantime, Brad and Ines de Ramon have been spending a beautiful summer together. After being first seen together in November 2022, the couple, who have been keeping their romance a secret, are apparently still going very strong and doing great.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt will settle their French winery dispute outside court

The violent USD350 million dispute between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie over their French winery will be resolved outside of court, according to numerous reports. According to TMZ on Thursday, Pitt and Jolie both filed to resolve the conflict through mediation.

Control of Chateau Miraval, the winery they jointly purchased in southern France in 2008, has been a key point of contention. Angelina Jolie made the decision to sell her ownership interest in Chateau Miraval in 2019. Despite noting that the foundation agreements allowed him the right to veto any bidder, Pitt said he agreed to the transaction.

He asserts that Jolie, however, proceeded without his consent with a sale to the Stoli Group of Russian oligarch Yuri Shefler. Brad Pitt sued to have the transaction reversed, while Jolie fought to have it upheld, claiming Pitt never had the power he claimed.

Angelina Jolie also claimed in court that although Brad Pitt was initially interested in buying her shares directly, he would only do so if she agreed to a nondisclosure agreement regarding claims of domestic abuse.

