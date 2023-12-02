Is Apple hosting a mystery Taylor Swift event? Exploring reported dates, venues, tickets, and other details

Taylor Swift fans are rejoicing as Apple Music has announced a mysterious Taylor event in New York City next weekend. This comes after Apple Music named Taylor Swift the Artist of the Year for a 'remarkable' and 'record-breaking 2023'. They even dedicated a separate page for exclusive content by the pop star.

Apple Music honors Taylor Swift and announces mystery concert

Fans, however, were desperate for more, which is why they announced the Taylor Swift Eras: The Experience. The event will be in New York City on the 8th and 9th of December. While little information is available on what will be happening, it has been confirmed that Taylor Swift will not be present at the event.

Registrations for the event are open, and people can request tickets for the event post-registration. Apple has announced that the registration window will begin on Saturday, December 3, at 11 am ET. They have also informed that "only registrations from the Greater New York City era are eligible for selection." While they also mentioned that an early registration wouldn't increase the probability of getting a ticket, more than 50,000 Swifties have registered on the website.

Details about Apple Music's Taylor Swift event in New York City

The announcement was made in collaboration with Taylor Nation, which is Swift's official fan page on the social media platform X. Another video posted featured Selene Gomez, Sabrina Carpenter, Camila Cabello, Gracie Abrams, and other celebrities getting together and talking about Swift's 1989 track Welcome to New York.

In the video, Selena Gomez spoke about her bestie Taylor Swift receiving the honor and shared, "I think it's pretty obvious why Taylor is the artist of the year, She has done so much for her community and fans." On the other hand, Camila Cabello shared that Swift's music "really has been the soundtrack to me and my friends' lives." She added, "Those albums are poetry."

The site also urged the fans to register for their spot as the event has limited seats available. The venue for the event is unknown, and it is unclear what the event will entail. In the past, Apple Music Artists of The Year contributed personal playlists to the platform and did exclusive interviews. Further, Billie Eilish, the Artist of the Year in 2019, also performed an exclusive concert streamed on Apple Music.