Is Apple TV Free to Stream? All You Need to Know
Apple is offering free access to all its Apple TV+ content this weekend, ending on Sunday, January 5. This includes popular shows like Ted Lasso, Severance, and Slow Horses, as well as hit movies.
This is the first time Apple has made its entire library available at no cost, and the timing is strategic. It comes just before the highly anticipated second season of Severance, set to release on January 17.
Apple TV+ is accessible on various devices. The best experience is through an Apple TV box connected to your television. The interface is user-friendly, and the remote makes navigation simple. Just sign in with your Apple ID to get started.
If you don’t have an Apple TV box, you can still watch on TVs that support the Apple TV app. This includes models from Samsung, LG, Sony, Vizio, and TCL.
The app is also available on streaming devices like Roku, Amazon Fire Stick, and gaming consoles. Additionally, you can stream shows on a Mac, iPhone, iPad, or through tv.apple.com.
Apple TV+ offers a variety of award-winning content. Ted Lasso remains a fan favorite with its comedy about an American football coach managing a struggling British soccer team. Another hit, Severance, explores the thrilling story of separating work and personal memories.
Spy thriller Slow Horses, starring Gary Oldman, delivers a dark yet comic edge, while Bad Sisters provides a mix of humor and drama about five Irish siblings.
Apple TV+ also boasts an impressive lineup of films. Highlights include Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, the comedy-musical Spirited, and the recent Fly Me to the Moon. Bill Murray’s performance in On The Rocks is another gem not to miss.
