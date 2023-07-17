Is Ariana Grande divorcing Dalton Gomez after 2 years of marriage? Singer spotted without ring at Wimbledon; Fans speculate

Ariana Grande, known for her powerful vocals and chart-topping hits, was recently spotted at the tennis match without her diamond wedding ring on her left finger. This marks another occasion where she has been seen without the ring, with the previous sighting dating back to April. Grande married Dalton Gomez on 15 May 2021. Fans took to social media to express their concerns and question the status of Grande's marriage to Dalton Gomez. Some fans speculated that the absence of the ring could be due to maintenance or an upgrade, while others voiced worries about the state of their relationship.

Missing ring raises questions about Ariana Grande's marriage

Grande's decision to attend the Wimbledon men's singles final without her wedding ring has caused fans to speculate about the status of her marriage to Dalton Gomez. The absence of the ring has led to discussions and concerns among followers, who are seeking answers about the couple's relationship. Following Grande's appearance at the tennis match, fans took to Twitter to express their observations about her missing ring. One person tweeted, "I'm sorry I'm really not tryna start anything i jus wanna know if anyone else noticed the ring finger has no ring??" Another chimed in, saying, "Anyone else noticed #ArianaGrande hasn't been wearing her wedding ring?????????"

Fan reactions highlight growing concerns about Ariana Grande's marriage

On social media platforms, fans have expressed their worries about the missing wedding ring. Some fans have suggested possible explanations such as ring maintenance or an upgrade, while others have shared their concerns about the couple's relationship and questioned if there are any underlying issues.

While Grande has been focused on her work, including her involvement in the film Wicked, which has faced delays due to the ongoing actors' strike, fans continue to closely monitor the status of her marriage. The absence of her wedding ring in recent public appearances and social media posts has sparked speculation and raised questions about the state of her relationship with Dalton Gomez. As fans eagerly await any updates or clarifications, only time will reveal the truth behind the missing ring and the status of Grande's marriage.

