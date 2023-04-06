Is Ariana Grande getting a divorce from Dalton Gomez? Fans spot several clues

After spotting a few things, fans are wondering if Ariana Grande is about to say thank you next to her husband, Dalton Gomez.

Dalton Gomez deletes his Instagram account

Dalton Gomez, 27, deleted his Instagram account earlier this month, which led to divorce rumors. Dalton being a luxury real estate agent, social media is a huge part of his job. Ariana and Dalton have yet to confirm if the sudden exit from Instagram is any indication of a potential split.

Ariana Grande’s behavior seems off

Ariana has been spotted without her engagement ring lately. The fans are pointing out that something seems off with the 29-year-old pop sensation. This led to more speculation about a divorce on the way. Fans seem worried about Ariana’s marriage. On the other hand, a lot of Ariana’s fans are defending the couple by pointing out that Dalton and Ariana are extremely private about their marriage and barely post pictures together online.

Fans are guessing that the reason Dalton quit Instagram was that he must have been tired of getting an overwhelming amount of requests since his account is private. Some fans are calling the divorce rumors weird and insane. In 2022 of Ariana doing her makeup, Ariana was seen without a ring, but she quickly clarified by saying, "I'm just not wearing my wedding ring, it's getting cleaned. I'm not getting a divorce before you start, don't."

ALSO READ: Die For You Remix Out Now: Ariana Grande and The Weeknd’s song is now streaming; Fans cannot keep calm

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez’s relationship

Ariana and Dalton have been very private about their relationship since the beginning. Ariana confirmed her relationship with Dalton during the pandemic in May 2020. Dalton appeared in the final minutes of Ariana’s music video of Stuck with U. The singer is seen to be dancing and kissing Dalton in their bedroom.

Dalton and Ariana started dating in January 2020 but waited until May 2020 to disclose their relationship. In December of the same year, Ari confirmed that the pair were engaged. The couple got married in May 2021.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Ariana Grande shares STUNNING pictures from wedding ceremony; Millie Bobby Brown & Hailey Bieber send love