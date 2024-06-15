Is Ariana Grande's Ex-Husband Dalton Gomez Related to Selena Gomez? Find Out

Selena Gomez is not related to Ariana Grande's husband, Dalton Gomez. They are unrelated even though they share the same last name. Dalton works as a real estate broker. He keeps a secret Instagram account and prefers to be alone. It has been confirmed that he is married to Ariana Grande. But there aren't many specifics available regarding his private life.

The speculation about his entire connection to Selena Gomez stems primarily from their shared last name. However, there is no substantial evidence to support any familial ties. Dalton and Selena are both public figures — but their paths have only crossed at the time of speculation.

Dalton's desire for seclusion heightens the mystery. This invites fans to inquire about his past. However, any relationship between Dalton and Selena Gomez is merely coincidental. This is due to the lack of details provided.

Is Dalton Gomez related to Selena Gomez?

No, Dalton is not Selena's brother and they are not related. It so happens that the two share the same last name. Dalton spends a lot of time hanging out with pop stars, even though he is unrelated to any of them. Over the years, he has been pictured out and about with celebrities like Miley Cyrus.

ALSO READ: Ariana Grande's Relationship With 'Wonderful Guy' Ethan Slater Receives Her Brother Frankie Grande's Approval

Does Dalton Gomez have a famous family?

Advertisement

Dalton Gomez, Ariana Grande's ex-husband, has a brother named Dakota. He is a well-known tattoo artist with numerous clients like Noah Cyrus. He prefers privacy over his marriage to one of the world's biggest pop stars.

Details about Dalton's family are unknown. This includes his parents' identities. This contributes to his enigmatic aura. His low-key wedding to Ariana Grande highlights his desire for privacy. Furthermore, his limited social media presence sends the same message.

ALSO READ: Ariana Grande’s Ex-Husband Dalton Gomez Makes Relationship With Actress Maika Monroe Instagram Official