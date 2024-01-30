Is Ariana Madix Buying Her Own House After Tom Sandoval Split? Find Out Amid Vanderpump Rules Season 11 Premiere

Ariana Madix is ready to open a new house door once again! The author of Single AF Cocktails: Drinks for Bad B*tches provided a positive update on her living arrangement with Tom Sandoval before the premiere of Vanderpump Rules Season 11. Despite their surprising breakup in March, the former couple, who bought a home in Valley Village in 2019, has been sharing the same living space.

Though the arrangement is far from ideal, as per the reports, Ariana mentioned she and her ex have successfully maintained a non-contact policy, thanks largely to a third-party communication agreement and her busy schedule, including everything from significant endorsement deals to big TV gigs and a new restaurant venture.

But as she comes closer to the one-year mark of her highly publicized split, Ariana revealed she's now "really motivated" to buy a new property.

Ariana Madix's home is the final connection keeping her linked to Tom Sandoval

"I believe in getting things done in a certain way when it is the right time," Ariana mentioned to the People Magazine during a Vanderpump Rules Season 11 premiere event. "So I'm ready now! I want to own my own home", she said.

The TV personality emphasized that her expensive home is the last link to her past with Tom, with whom she shared a nine-year-long relationship. However, she is reluctant now to let go of the property without a financial benefit.

Ariana Madix's current living arrangement with Tom Sandoval

Ariana is ready to tackle the house drama with a bang in the upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules , Which will premier on Tuesday, January 30, on Bravo. A latest sneak peek of Season 11 Episode 1 showed her discussing the Valley Village home with her classmate and business partner, Katie Maloney.

Ariana expressed her disbelief, stating, "It's crazy that he wants to buy me out and stay here." Katie responded, suggesting, "If he has the money, he should get another place!" Ariana emphasized, "I have to move, even if he doesn't."

Insights of Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval's Valley Village home

The Valley Village house is a modern farmhouse with five bedrooms, five-and-a-hall bathrooms, a gourmet kitchen, and a backyard pool with a 6-foot waterfall. Ariana and Tom Bought it together for over $2 million and started renovating it in 2020.

In the December 10 episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen , Ariana mentioned that she wasn't spending much time at her house due to her involvement in a TV dance competition.

"I, for the most part, have been in an Airbnb with my dog and my cat and some of my things, but I regularly go back and forth," she told the host. "I'm working on the situation with the ownership of the house. I would love for that to be resolved quickly,' she added.

