Is Ariana Madix making $200k per deal after breaking up with Tom Sandavol? Here’s what we know

It seems like The Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix is cashing in on Tom Sandavol’s cheating scandal. As per reports, Ariana is possibly earning $200k for each brand she signs. It has been reported that before the explosive cheating scandal broke, the Vanderpump Rules star was probably earning between $15k and $30k from each brand agreement; however, as per sources, these figures have radically changed recently.

How is Tom Sandavol’s cheating scandal helping Ariana Madix financially?

Ariana Madix is profiting from the heartbreak of her ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval's cheating scandal. She has become everyone’s favorite for being the victim of the ‘Sandoval’ and with that her asking price has increased significantly. Given all the media attention, Bravo's record-breaking ratings, and Ariana's surging social media impressions, sources claim that it is likely that she is earning at least $75k per agreement with the well-known business partnerships. However, she adds that the figure might be as high as $200k.

Since it has been revealed that Ariana Madix and Tom Sandavol have parted ways after a 9-year-long relationship, the star has done collaborations with so many new brands including BIC, razors, Bloomingdales, My JoyBurst Cocktails, etc.

What happened between Ariana Madix and Tom Sandavol?

The Vanderpump Rule star Tom Sandavol was cheating on his girlfriend for a decade with their friend and fellow cast member, Rachel Leviss. The long-time partners Ariana and Tom parted their ways after spending 9 years together. The three Vanderpump Rules co-stars' alleged cheating scandal generated a lot of discussions online as people from all over the world reacted to it. At that time, Sandoval and Leviss both publicly apologized to Madix. Tom wrote, “I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships,” the statement began. The statement further continued, “There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana.”

While there are rumours that Tom Sandoval and Leviss have now broken up, Madix, on the other hand, is rumoured to be dating fitness coac

