Is Ariana Madix moving out of house shared with Tom Sandoval amid dating rumors with Daniel Wai?`

The public fallout from the Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval has been immense from legal notices being sent to co-star Raquel Leviss to businesses having negative impact and most of the crew members siding with Ariana Madix.

Ariana Madix has received huge support from the public after her boyfriend of ten years – Tom Sandoval had a months-long affair with one of her best friends, Raquel Leviss. Madix immediately dumped Sandoval and started getting her life in order. Now, with the recent actions, it seems that Ariana is moving out of the house that she shared with Tom. Here is everything to know about the same.

Is Ariana Madix moving out?

On Monday, Ariana Madix was seen moving boxes of her stuff out of the Valley Village home that she shared with Tom Sandoval. She looked happy as she loaded the boxes onto a U-Haul truck with other people. The Vanderpump Rules star donned casual attire which included black leggings, blue sweatshirt, and white sneakers with her blonde hair worn down.

Besides photographs, Ariana also took to her Instagram story to share the video which showed a pile of boxes behind her and she was smiling with hands under her chin. She captioned the post, ‘ready to dip out’.

Supporters quickly flooded Madix’s social media with support and well-wishes. One user wrote, ‘I am so happy for her iam on her side team Ariana good she’s moving out You go girl also u look amazing!’ while the other one commented, ‘Finally a version of ‘dipping out’ that I can stand behind!’

Ariana Madix’s response

Hours after the news of her moving came, Ariana Madix took to her Instagram to set the record straight. The Vanderpump Rules star said that she is not yet moving out of the house as yet and is just getting her finances in order. Madix also hinted that she will be sharing other updates with the fans very soon.

