Is Arnold Schwarzegger hired as Netflix’s Chief Action Officer? Here’s what we know

Netflix has appointed Terminator, Commando, and True Lies star Arnold Schwarzenegger as its chief action officer, according to reports. Read inside to know more

Arnold Schwarzegger
Arnold Schwarzegger (Credits: Instagram)

No one knows action better than Arnold Schwarzegger!  The 75-year-old just started a brand new position as Chief Action Officer at Netflix. Not just movies, the Hollywood superstar has made a name for himself in other fields as well. The legendary bodybuilder was crowned as Mr. Universe at the age of 20. Schwarzenegger's cinematic career took off with the release of Conan the Barbarian when he was 35 and a few decades later, he was governor of California. And now, it seems like Schwarzegger is looking forward to a position of the Chief Action Officer at one of the biggest streaming services, Netflix. 

Arnold Schwarzegger announced as Netflix’s Chief Action Officer

In a promotional video shared by the Terminator star on Monday, he said, "No one loves action as much as I do.” He further added, "That's why I've accepted the big new job as Netflix's Chief Action Officer.” He made the announcement by ramming a Mercedes parked with one of his enormous military tanks in front of Netflix's California offices. 

In the video, the Hollywood action hero claimed to be working "round the clock" to give audiences the "biggest action on earth." The video features Arnold Schwarzenegger slicing a tortilla in half with the help of a sword and shows off Netflix's upcoming  action-packed films and series like Extraction 2 and The Witcher Season 3.

 

More about Arnold Schwarzegger

Born on July 30, 1947, Arnold Alois Schwarzenegger is a popular American actor, businessman, and retired bodybuilder. For the unversed, he was the 38th governor of California from 2003 to 2011. He was also listed by Times Magazine as one of the 100 most important persons in the world in 2004 and 2007.

Schwarzenegger left bodybuilding and rose to fame as a Hollywood action hero. He has appeared in some of the blockbuster movies such as The Terminator, in which he played the lead role. His other notable action films include, Comedies Twins (1988), Kindergarten Cop (1990), The Running Man (1987), Predator (1987), Jingle All the Way (1996), Commando (1985), Total Recall (1990), Red Heat (1988), and True Lies (1994). Besides, the action star has won several accolades throughout his career. 

 

