Is Arnold Schwarzenegger unhappy with Kanye West and his controversial statements?

Arnold Schwarzenegger recently pointed out “anti-semites” in a video and asked them to give up their hateful ideologies, including Kanye West. The former action Hollywood star shared a 12-minute-long video on Facebook produced by a Los Angeles based media firm. In that video, Arnold Schwarzenegger allegedly took a sly dig against the rapper who has received major backlash for his anti-semitic views in the past. He said, “I've seen enough people throw away their futures for hateful beliefs,". He further added, "so I want to speak to you before you find your regrets at the end of that path,".

The Terminator actor seemingly targeted controversial rapper Kanye West and other anti-semites. He also said finding a scapegoat for a problem is easier than trying to improve things ourselves. But one cannot find success at the end of that road. According to Arnold Schwarzenegger, the remarks were not directed at those who have experienced antisemitism; he rather wanted to address those who are responsible for antisemitism.

About Arnold Schwarzenegeer

Arnold Schwarzenegger is an Australian-American bodybuilder who is known for more than just bodybuilding today. He was named one of the 100 most influential people in the world by Time magazine. When it comes to bodybuilding, he is the greatest of all time and has written several articles and books about it. Besides, he gained worldwide recognition for his role as a Hollywood action star in Conan the Barbarian. He has also appeared in several successful action films such as The Terminator, Predator, The Running Man, True Lies, Commando, Total Recall, Red Heat, Kindergarten Cop, Twins, and Jingle All The Way. The Predator also served as the 38th governor of California from 2003 to 2011.

ALSO READ: Fubar Teaser: Arnold Schwarzenegger shows his funny side in new drama series; Check out the details

Advertisement

Also read: Fubar Teaser: Arnold Schwarzenegger shows his funny side in new drama series; Check out the details | PINKVILLA