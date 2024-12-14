Is Barbie 2 Coming Soon? Find Out As Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach Quietly Develop Story Ideas For Sequel

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach are working on developing new story ideas for a Barbie sequel. Early development is underway for the Margot Robbie blockbuster that painted the world pink in 2023, gaining 1.4 billion USD at the box office.

Though both Warner Bros. and Mattel, the filmmakers, have maintained it would be in the books only if the writers derive inspiration for a potential follow-up film. However, The Hollywood Reporter's sources point out that Gerwig and Baumbach went recently to pitch an idea over at the studio. In all, it is merely reported to be in very nascent development, and talks are just starting to happen concerning contracts and timing.

Barbie 2 was never a done deal, despite its box office success and popularity. Both Gerwig and Baumbach were adamant that a sequel would only come if a great story was there. Gerwig told Time's Women of the Year event in March 2024 that she is obsessed with storytelling that resonates.



As for what they've found now, according to insiders, the pair have a concept they're excited about and are starting to lay some groundwork. However, the rumors have not yet been confirmed by either of the writers.

Gerwig previously told People that she hopes her film "is the launch of a world and a bunch of different Barbie movies." Speaking of a sequel to the outlet, she added, "There’s a tone and a humor and a joy, and obviously the world is so beautiful. I want to go back to Barbie Land."

Margot Robbie's Barbie, directed by Greta Gerwig, received eight Oscar nominations, winning the Best Original Song award for Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell's hit track What Was I Made For. The pop cultural phenomenon also starred Ryan Gosling as Ken, America Ferrera as Gloria, Emma Mackey as Physicist Barbie, Will Ferrell as Mattel CEO, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, and more appearing in stellar supporting roles.

Fans might now look forward to returning to Barbie Land not so far down the road.

