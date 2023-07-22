Is Barbie 2 on the cards? Everything you need to know about the Margot Robbie starrer sequel

Barbie, the fantasy comedy film that features Margot Robbie in the titular role, has finally hit the theatres. The live-action film, which is helmed by the famous actress-filmmaker Greta Gerwig, is now receiving great reviews from audiences and has already emerged as a blockbuster. Ryan Gosling is playing the role of Ken in Barbie, which has thoroughly impressed film fanatics with its brilliant performances, exceptional storytelling, humor, and exceptional soundtrack. The viewers are already curious to know if Barbie will ever get a sequel.

Is Barbie 2 on the cards?

According to the latest reports published by Hollywood Life, the possibility of the Margot Robbie-Ryan Gosling starrer is getting higher now, considering the massive box office opening of the film. Barbie made a collection of $22.3 million just from its preview shows, which hints that the project has all chances to emerge as one of the biggest blockbusters of the year. Even though there are no official reports on a Barbie sequel yet, the project might get materialized soon. However, it has also been confirmed that the production banner, Warner Bros has not greenlit Barbie 2, so far.

Greta Gerwig about making Barbie 2

Earlier during her chat with People during the launch event of Barbie, director Greta Gerwig hinted that there is a possibility for her to come back with Barbie 2, someday. "This project is the launch of a world and a bunch of different Barbie movies. There’s a tone and a humor and a joy, and obviously, the world is so beautiful. I want to go back to Barbie Land," stated the talented filmmaker, leaving the cine-goers deeply excited.

Later during her appearance on Inside Total Film Podcast, director Greta Gerwig once again confirmed that anything is possible as far as Barbie 2 is concerned. "The main thing I’m focused on is the next 15 days and then I’ll see what happens after that. I will say I loved making it so much. It really allowed us to go in all these different directions and I don’t think any other movie would have afforded those opportunities. It was almost like I got to live out my dream of making a 1950s sound-stage musical, which I can’t imagine anything else would have been," stated the filmmaker.

