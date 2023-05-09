Is Becky Lynch quitting WWE? Everything to know about wrestler's exit rumors

The rumors of Becky Lynch leaving WWE have been making headlines since last few weeks especially after her name change and a mysterious tweet. Lynch has been one of the most recognizable in the profession with her rise to the top being one of the most straightforward.

Becky Lynch prompted speculations of leaving WWE when she issued a mysterious statement on her social media account before RAW on April 17 and changed her name. She tweeted, ‘I won’t be coming to Raw today’. Here is everything to know about Lynch’s exit rumors from WWE.

Becky Lynch in WWE

But, it seems that Becky Lynch’s actions were to create buzz amongst the WWE fans as she is not leaving the business. It is a regular practice for wrestlers to change their pictures or names on social media which is something unrelated to the business.

However, it appears that Becky Lynch’s absence from Raw came at inconvenient time, since she was scheduled to begin her feud with Trish Stratus. According to the reports, Lynch’s have been recovering from a minor foot problem which has gotten worse over time and has nothing to do with contract discussion. Therefore, fans need not worry about Lynch exiting from WWE as the scenario does not appear too concerning.

At RAW, Becky Lynch lost the Women’s Tag Team Championship match and later Trish Stratus turned on her. Even though Lynch was absent, Stratus made her appearance on the red brand of the following week along with giving explanation on why she turned her heel on her.

According to the rumors, Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus are set to compete in a dream match at SummerSlam.

