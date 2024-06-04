Is Benedict Bridgerton A Queer Character? Viral Fan Theory Explored

Is Benedict Bridgerton gay or bisexual? Fan theories explore this case in depth as it’s hard to ignore the fact that he had a close bond with the only one openly gay character on the show – Sir Henry Granville as can be seen in his debaucherous art parties. Luke Thompson, who plays Benedict Bridgerton in Bridgerton, prompts fans to ponder about his character's sexuality.

Sexuality of Benedict Bridgerton fan theory explained

Showrunner Jess Brownell has vowed to support queer love stories and improve LGBTQIA+ representation in Bridgerton. That indicates season 3 will mostly concentrate on other individuals i.e Polin apart from Benedict as scripted by the author.

Benedict’s sexual orientation has been much debated among Bridgerton fans who have been given no definitive answers by its creators so far. This has caused rumors about the character’s homosexuality since he shared a close bond with Henry.

For example, one can easily tell this through their interactions teeming with sensual tension. Some viewers have also suggested that the character of Benedict may be homosexual. Nonetheless, according to them, even if many people think the 'spare' Bridgerton is secretly queer the writers and producers of the show still dispute those ideas saying that it is a basic love story aimed at increasing tolerance during a period when it was rare.

Fans can't wait for the highly-anticipated second part of Bridgerton Season 3 where Benedict's character seems to be painted in more vibrant shades as hinted at in the trailer.

Fans think Benedict Bridgerton was queerbaiting in Season 1

In season 2, Benedict falls for the female art student named Tessa. Chris Van Dusen said that his storyline with Henry in season 1 was not supposed to mean that he is gay but rather show acceptance, especially during a time when being judgmental was very common.

Some viewers found this portrayal of Benedict's sexuality queerbaiting; hinting at LGBTQ+ representation without delivering on it. Like how it presents a racially diverse ecosystem in the Regency era embellished with body-positivity and feminism, the viewers wish that the series embraced similar progressive stances towards LGBTQ+ plots.

Benedict’s love life, as described in the original Quinn novel An Offer from a Gentleman, is centered on Sophie Beckett. The two meet at a masquerade party where Benedict and Sophie later go out to find who she really is. They cross paths years later which results in the typical romantic literature and drama. The plot of Benedict and Sophie’s love story in An Offer from a Gentleman follows the pattern of a Cinderella fairy tale.

However, there is concern among fans that season four might sideline Benedict but this remains unverified from the makers’ side. "Let him have more fun before he settles down," Jess Brownell told Entertainment Weekly about the Bridgerton brother's arch in Season 4.

It therefore means other sibling stories could take priority as indicated by executive producer Shonda Rhimes, indicating that the order of the books may not be strictly adhered to by the show.

