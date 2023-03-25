Is Beyonce parting ways with Adidas? Partnership explained

Published on Mar 25, 2023
Beyonce's partnership comes to an end with Adidas. Here is a detailed insight into the matter (Pic credit - Instagram)
Beyoncé who has created history in the music industry by contributing to a versatile spectrum of songs and verses has a separate fan base for every individual. Beyonce's music is unmatched which is the reason why it's difficult for her not to grab more than one but 6 grammy awards herself. 

But ultimately, what has gained more momentum is Beyonce's partnership with Adidas.

Here is the system’s overview:

The parties decided to discontinue their relationship, according to the Hollywood Reporter, which cited an unnamed source familiar with the matter.

As was noticed, Beyoncé and Adidas teamed up in 2018 to introduce the Ivy Park range to the company. Beyoncé's clothing line with Adidas didn't meet their expectations, despite the fact that she continues to be one of the most acclaimed musicians in the world. But the singer makes sure the transaction period goes safely.

Adidas' need for success following its breakup with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is further highlighted by the association with Beyoncé appearing to come to an end. Since losing ground to rival Nike in recent years, the company hasn't been able to replace the estimated $2 billion in sales that Ye's Yeezy line generated.

In his first press conference as Adidas CEO this month, Bjrn Gulden discussed a number of initiatives to revitalise the company, including the upcoming launch of a collection with renowned clothing company - Fear of God and owner and founder Jerry Lorenzo.

Bjrn said, "I would mention Fear of God with Jerry Lorenzo as probably a game-changing thing, which we are close to going to market with," which indicates a new search for the face of Adidas.

As the approach has started in full swing, it will be interesting to see who will come in place of Pop-Queen. 

Credits: Instagram

