Is Beyonce supporting Lizzo amidst sexual harassment lawsuit? Singer says ‘I love you’ during concert

This is for the second time in a month that Beyonce's name is being taken alongside Lizzo. The first time, was when the singer had allegedly skipped Lizzo's name in the list that she was to read out aloud in one of her shows. The internet was quick to notice this, only to brew the story that she dropped the name in light of the lawsuit that Lizzo is currently facing. Accused of harassment at the workplace, Lizzo has been getting a lot of backlash left right, and center. Amid all this, it is Beyonce who has come to up extend support to her. Here is what the singer did on her Rennaisance tour.

What is Lizzo facing a lawsuit for?

At the beginning of August 2023, some of Lizzo's dancers went ahead to file a lawsuit against the singer and their dance captain Shirlene Quigley. The duo was accused of workplace misconduct. Not only this but Lizzo is also named for taking her dancers to strip clubs without their consent. If any of them would not abide in any case, she would ask them to either leave. As for the dance captain, more serious allegations are written under his name in the 44-page suit.

These include sexual harassment and body shaming. Lizzo, who has been an advocate of body positivity, claims that all of these are exaggerated assertions. She also went on to pen down a public post on Instagram, claiming that the suit has no basis and that she is innocent. Only time will tell what the real story is. Until then, stay tuned with Pinkvilla.

