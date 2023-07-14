Is Bianca Censori pregnant with Kanye West's child? Kim Kardashian REACTS

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are once again in the news. They are now grabbing headlines again because of West's alleged wife, Bianca Censori . The rapper reportedly got married to the Australian model in January of this year. And, as per latest reports, Kanye West and Bianca Censori are pregnant and Kim Kardashian has a reaction on that.

Kanye West and Bianca to become parents?

According to a TikTok user, the couple is expecting their first child. The user that goes by the handle @gossipegalnews broke the news, as per reports.

The TikTok user also claimed that Kim Kardashian isn't exactly over the moon after hearing this news. Now, it must be kept in mind that these claims are all alleged and might fall through as quickly as they rose. But even if this news disappears from the media outlets, one thing that will stay is the everpresent headlines about the tension between Kardashian and West.

Couples therapist claims Kardashian has a savior complex

Talking to The Mirror, Kendra Capalbo, a licensed sex and couple therapist at Esclusiva Couples Retreats, explained what might be going through Kim's mind looking at West's changed behavior since he allegedly got hitched with Bianca.

Capalbo explained, "It might be difficult for Kim to see Bianca receiving the version of Kanye that she had expressed a desire to have back," she continued, "a more stable version [of Kanye]".

The therapist added, "Kim has publicly acknowledged the challenges and emotional turmoil of the last few years of their relationship." Capalbo stated that she believes Kardashian might feel envious of Bianca who is experiencing a more "balanced side" of Kanye West, the same side that Kim "fell in love with."

She added that Kim probably doesn't like "to hear people close to Kanye stating that Bianca is the best thing for him." The counselor continued, "If Kim has hints of a savior complex, which is plausible considering her past comments about being his 'clean up crew' throughout their relationship."

"[Then] it might be difficult for her to witness someone else seemingly becoming a better match for Kanye," Capalbo added.

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian is inciting dating rumors of her own, with Tom Brady , the NFL retired quarterback. Even though it has been cleared that they're nothing more than friends at this point, according to a source, Kim was heard saying she has a crush on Brady.

