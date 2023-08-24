Is Bianca Censori the new First Lady? Kanye West thinks so as he runs for US President after USD 12.4 million failure

Kanye West is thinking about running for President of the United States once more, and he thinks his new wife, Bianca Censori, will be a great First Lady. Back in 2020, Kanye spent over $12.4 million of his own money on a campaign to become president, but it didn't work out. He used a unique name for his party, The Birthday Party, because he said, "when we win, it's everybody's birthday," and he thought it was something God wanted him to do.

Kanye West is going to run for the Presidential Election

Now, sources say he's planning to run for president again in 2024. A source told The Sun that “Kanye will 100% run for president again.” It also added, “He's brought in Dov to help run Yeezy, and has given Bianca a lot of responsibility so he can focus on his 2024 presidential campaign.” This time, his run for president is better planned, and he's not in the public eye as much. His divorce from Kim Kardashian has also made him feel more like a regular person. The source also mentioned that "Bianca would be the perfect First Lady." They said: "[She's] unorthodox, intelligent, and supportive of him."

There are reports that Bianca is now responsible for some of Kanye's money matters, which means she can handle important financial stuff for him. People say Kanye and Bianca's relationship is going very well. She's patient, loving, and always there for him. They think she's better at dealing with him than Kim is because she's completely dedicated to him.

Kanye and Bianca Censori faced criticism

Lately Kanye West and Bianca Censori are facing criticism in Italy because some people think Bianca's clothes show too much. Some even want her to be arrested or sent away from the country. They've been in Italy for a month, and Bianca's outfits, like tight bodysuits without a bra, have caused a lot of attention. In one photo, she used a black bag to cover her chest because her nipples were visible. Many people on social media are upset about what she's wearing. While earlier there were also reports claiming that Bianca is part of a Austrailian gangster family, which also caused quite controversy and speculations.