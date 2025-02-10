Is Bianca Censori’s X Account Real? Ye’s Rep Says No
A Representative Denies the Authenticity of an Account Claiming to Be Bianca Censori.
Following a weekend of controversy surrounding Kanye West’s latest posts on X, a representative for Ye and his wife, Bianca Censori, has denied the legitimacy of an account that appeared to belong to Censori. The account, which had a verified blue checkmark, shared a post allegedly expressing concern for Ye’s behavior. However, the rep clarified that the account is fake and that efforts are being made to have it removed.
The now-debunked post, which was widely circulated, included a message urging protection and guidance for Ye amid his antisemitic posts over the weekend. The rep for the couple told Billboard on Sunday night (Feb. 9) that they have reached out to X to have the account unverified or banned.
Meanwhile, Ye’s own X account has since been deactivated. His most recent string of posts included disturbing content, such as praise for Hitler, a T-shirt design featuring a swastika (which he called his “greatest performance art piece”), and autoplaying pornographic videos that remained on his feed for hours. He also made cryptic comments about Sean “Diddy” Combs, who is currently in jail awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.
Ye and Censori have been in the spotlight for their controversial appearance at the Grammy Awards on Feb. 2. Censori wore an extremely sheer, nearly transparent dress, which Ye later described as a “Custom Couture Grammy dress for the most beautiful woman ever.” Days later, Ye claimed they had “beat” the Grammys and boasted that Censori was the “most Googled person on the planet.”
With Ye’s X account now inactive and the alleged Censori account exposed as fake, questions remain about the rapper’s online presence and future public appearances. As the situation unfolds, fans and critics alike continue to watch closely.