Is Bill Gates engaged to Paula Hurd? Billionaire's rep reveals truth

The rumor mill has been buzzing with speculations about Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates' alleged engagement to Paula Hurd, widow of former Oracle CEO Mark Hurd. However, the billionaire's representative has cleared the air, putting an end to the engagement rumors. Let us give you the deets:

Bill Gates and Paula Hurd: Ring rumors debunked

Bill Gates and Paula Hurd's rumored romance emerged in February this year, but the couple has managed to keep their relationship largely away from the public eye. They were spotted together at the Australian Open in January, both avid tennis fans who later attended the WTA semifinal match of the Indian Wells tennis tournament in March 2022. Despite their high-profile backgrounds, the duo has maintained a low profile when it comes to their personal lives.

Amidst rumors and paparazzi snapshots showing Paula Hurd wearing a ring while out in New York City with Bill Gates, the tech mogul's spokesperson has officially denied any engagement news. The representative stated, "Our office can confirm that the ring Mrs. Hurd was seen wearing has belonged to her for decades."

Bill Gates' past and present relationships

Bill Gates' divorce from Melinda French, announced on Twitter in May 2021, garnered significant media attention. The separation of the high-profile couple marked one of the most talked-about divorces in recent times. Meanwhile, Melinda French is reportedly dating former television reporter Jon Du Pre, stepping into a new chapter after her split with Gates.

The world of billionaire relationships has seen other notable developments recently. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his partner, Lauren Sanchez, got engaged and made a grand entrance in Cannes, France, on Bezos' mega yacht. The couple had been dating since 2018 but only made their relationship public after Bezos' divorce from his first wife, MacKenzie Scott, was finalized in 2019.

As engagement rumors swirl around Bill Gates and Paula Hurd, the tech mogul's representative has quashed the speculations, clarifying that there is no engagement at this time. Gates and Hurd's reported romance has captured the curiosity of fans and media alike, but the couple has remained tight-lipped about their personal lives. For now, it seems the billionaire duo is focused on keeping their relationship away from the public spotlight, leaving fans to wonder what the future holds for the tech mogul and his rumored companion.

