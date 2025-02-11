Is Billy Magnussen Going to Star in AMC’s Silicon Valley Drama Alongside Sarah Goldberg?
Billy Magnussen has been roped in to play the lead role in upcoming AMC’s Silicon Valley drama. The actor will share the screen space with Sarah Goldberg.
Billy Magnussen is all set to share the screen space with Sarah Goldberg in AMC’s new Silicon Valley drama. The actor will play the lead role in the series, which tells the story of a self-proclaimed “inventor of the future” who ultimately finds himself in a scandal for exploiting personal data.
The untitled show is hailed by Jonathan Glatzer, who has also come on board to fund the show alongside Gina Mingacci.
The Silicon Valley drama had been put to work in the previous year, and after months of pitching, the drama series was shown a green signal by the production company.
While the further details of the show will be rolled out by the makers soon, Magnussen recently won hearts for his performance in HBO’s superhero film, The Franchise. The movie was created by Sam Mendes and Armando Iannucci.
Meanwhile, the actor has his bag filled with projects, as he will next be starring in A Big Bold Beautiful Journey alongside the Barbie star, Margot Robbie. Magnussen will also play the role of Pleakley in Disney’s live-action movie, Lilo and Stitch.
Other notable titles include Lift and Road House, wherein the actor was highly praised for his performance.
Watch out this space for more details on the Silicon Valley drama.
