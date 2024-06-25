Is Bosch: Legacy Season 3 Happening? Everything We Know About Show So Far

Bosch: Legacy season 3 is likely to include many of the familiar faces from previous seasons. It is certain that Titus Welliver will reprise his role as Harry Bosch, the tough detective who has left the police world behind and finds himself often working outside the law to solve cases. The Bosch: Legacy season 3 cast is also likely to feature Mimi Rogers as Honey Chandler, a talented defense attorney, and Madison Lintz as Maddie Bosch, Harry's daughter, and a rookie LAPD officer.

While it has not been revealed who these actors will play, several new cast members have been added to Bosch: Legacy season 3. There will be important roles for Orla Brady, Michael Reilly Burke, Andrea Cortés, Dale Dickey, and Tommy Martinez in the upcoming episodes, but details about their roles have not yet been revealed. In season 2, Anthony Michael Hall has confirmed that Special Agent Will Barron will not return to vex Harry.

The Spinoff Series is backed by an all-star team

A number of people who developed Bosch: Legacy from the beginning will likely be part of the production crew for season 3 of the show, including Amazon Studios and Hieronymus Pictures and Fabrik Entertainment. Michael Connelly, Tom Bernardo, and Eric Overmyer developed the Bosch spinoff show. The original Harry Bosch television series was developed by Connelly, who is the author of the book series that created the character.

What does Bosch's future hold?

There are still a lot of questions unanswered about Bosch: Legacy season 3 after the season 2 finale. Maddie's discovery that her father may have ordered a prison hit on her convicted kidnapper was perhaps the most shocking revelation. During the finale, Honey announced she was running for district attorney, which will likely take up much of season 3. Even though Bosch: Legacy season 2 closed the FBI case, it left plenty of questions unanswered.

