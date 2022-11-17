Is Brad Pitt really dating Ines de Ramon amid their concert date? Here's what we know

It looks like Cupid's arrow has hit Brad Pitt , yet again! Amid his tumultuous divorce from Angelina Jolie, which gets nastier by the day, the Oscar winner recently made headlines for his concert date with Ines de Ramon , The Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley's ex-wife. Brad and Ines were spotted getting cozy at a Bono concert in Los Angeles on Sunday night, i.e. November 13. Pitt even introduced Ramon to his celebrity pals Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber, Sean Penn and Vivi Nevo. But is the pair really dating? Here's what we know...

According to People, a source close to Ines de Ramon revealed the 29-year-old jewellery professional and Brad Pitt "have been dating for a few months." The source added that "Brad is really into" Ramon: "They met through a mutual friend. She is very nice." However, a source close to the 58-year-old actor stated that the pair "recently started dating" and that "it's not an exclusive relationship.": "Ines is cute, fun and energetic. She has a great personality. Brad enjoys spending time with her."

Brad Pitt & Ines de Ramon Just "Friends"?

In a contradictory report, a source divulged to E! News that Ines de Ramon is "a friend of his [Brad Pitt]" and that the dating rumours are false: "This has been assumed in the past and has been wrong." Given how the anonymous insiders by different publications have different stories to tell regarding the true nature of Pitt and Ramon's relationship, it's yet to be determined whether the pair are dating or not. Nevertheless, their concert date definitely had tongues wagging, especially with how invested everyone is in Brad Pitt's love life.

Brad Pitt & Ines de Ramon's Relationships History

Before they were romantically linked, Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon's respective personal lives were the talks of the town. On one hand, Brad was rumoured to be dating Emily Ratajkowski, who recently filed for divorce from her ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard. However, the supermodel denied the dating rumours and is now said to be dating Pete Davidson, who earlier was in a relationship with Kim Kardashian. Since his divorce from Angelina Jolie, Pitt has been surrounded by dating speculations; from MIT professor and architect Neri Oxman to model Nicole Poturalski. On the other hand, Ines married Paul Wesley in 2019, but recently the two went their separate ways. A rep for the ex-couple, at the time, had revealed "they have separated" and were already living apart for several months: "The decision to separate is mutual and occurred five months ago. They request privacy at this time."

Meanwhile, Brad Pitt's ex-wife Jennifer Aniston recently spoke about their failed marriage, without namedropping her ex-husband, in a candid interview with Allure. While talking in detail about her pregnancy struggles, Jen slammed the popular "selfish narrative" when it came to her and Brad Pitt's marriage. Revealing how the false claims added to her personal pain, the Friends star earnestly stated, "[The] narrative that I was just selfish... I just cared about my career. And God forbid a woman is successful and doesn't have a child. And the reason my husband left me, why we broke up and ended our marriage, was because I wouldn't give him a kid. It was absolute lies. I don't have anything to hide at this point."

As for the grim divorce proceedings surrounding Brangelina's highly-publicized divorce, amid their battle over Château Miraval's ownership, Angelina Jolie accused Brad Pitt of abuse, alleging the actor "choked one of the children and struck another in the face," during their infamous 2016 flight from France to Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Department of Child and Family Services and FBI are said to have launched their own investigations over Angie's allegations, though no charges were filed against Pitt with both cases being closed since. Jolie's legal filing got a response from Anne Kiley, Brad's lawyer: "Brad has owned everything he's responsible for from day one—unlike the other side—but he's not going to own anything he didn't do. He has been on the receiving end of every type of personal attack and misrepresentation. Thankfully, the various public authorities the other side has tried to use against him over the past six years have made their own independent decisions. Brad will continue to respond in court as he has consistently done," via E! News.