Is Bradley Cooper 'bothered' with ex Irina Shayk and Tom Brady dating? Find out

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk dated for four years before calling it quits in 2019. A source close to the Hollywood actor Bradley Cooper revealed he is not pleased with Irina Shayk's budding new relationship with Tom Brady and worries that the Hall of Fame quarterback will take her away forever.

Why is Bradley Cooper bothered by Irina Shayk's new relationship?

A source said Bradley Cooper had some thoughts on the rumors that Tom Brady and Irina Shayk are dating. The Daily Mail claims that Irina Shayk's ex is "bothered" by her new relationship with the quarterback who has won seven Super Bowls.

A source told the Daily Mail that "It would be a deception to claim that he is not bothered. He has a great deal of love for Irina and has been with her on and off throughout. She is his daughter's mother, and they are his two favorite ladies in the world. He believes that she finally met someone in Tom who would permanently steal her heart away from him."

The source continued by claiming that Cooper is torn because he has dated other women since the breakup. The insider continued, "Tom is extremely capable of being a loving husband, father, and husband. This is what hits Bradley."

In a 2021 British Vogue interview, Irina Shayk discussed her life after breaking up with Bradley Cooper. She said, "Life after Bradley is undoubtedly introspective, and in my opinion, you bring your best and worst to all successful relationships because that is just how people are. A good couple doesn't have to be made up of two wonderful people. We were extremely fortunate, in my opinion, to have what we did with each other. It's uncharted territory to live without B."

Irina Shayk talks about co-parenting with Bradley Cooper

Cooper and Shayk are parents to the same daughter, and Shayk has spoken about it with The Hangover actor. "I constantly ask, 'What is co-parenting?' People who co-parent often say, "Oh, you know, it's 50/50." But I'm a mom 100 percent the entire time," Shayk remarked. Irina Shayk continued, "And he is a perfect father. So, in my opinion, that is not co-parenting. I admit to myself occasionally that it can sound a little frightening to be a single mother. However, I believe that women are capable of handling a lot of different situations. I've never had a male role model who entered my life and looked after me. Never."

Brady's ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, recently expressed her opinion about Brady's relationship with Irina Shayk. According to a source for the Daily Mail, "Gisele has moved on since Tom and she got divorced. Gisele is glad for Tom and anyone he chooses to fall in love with as long as he maintains his involvement in his children's lives and continues to be the amazing parent that he is."

