Is Brandon Lake leading the GMA Dove Awards Nomination this year?

It's that time of the year again as GMA Dove Awards 2023 turns 54 this year. The ceremony that fetes the accomplishments of musicians and other figures within the Christian music industry has announced its nominations. Brandon Lake leads the 2023 GMA Dove Award nominations with 11 nods. Phil Wickham and Katy Nichole follow closely with five and four nominations. Lauren Daigle and Naomi Raine from Maverick City Music also stand out with three nominations each. Let’s take a closer look.

Brandon Lake dominates with 11 nominations

Brandon Lake, a three-time K-LOVE Fan Award winner, is nominated for Artist of the Year and Songwriter of the Year (Artist). He co-wrote four of the Worship Recorded Song of the Year category's five songs, including Honey in the Rock, Fear Is Not My Future, This Is Our God, and his own Gratitude. His song Gratitude competes for Song of the Year against Fear Is Not My Future and Same God, which he co-wrote for Elevation Worship. His collaboration with hip-hop artist KB on Graves has earned nominations for Rap/Hip-Hop Recorded Song of the Year and Short Form Music Video of the Year.

Other top artists nominated for GMA Dove Awards

Phil Wickham, known for his Summer Worship Nights tour, is nominated for Artist of the Year and Songwriter of the Year (Artist). His song This Is Our God is up for Worship Recorded Song of the Year. Two other songs he co-wrote are recognized: MercyMe's Then Christ Came and Chris Tomlin's Holy Forever, earning him two Grammy nominations earlier this year.

Katy Nichole received four nominations, including New Artist of the Year. Her debut album Jesus Changed My Life is up for Pop/Contemporary Album of the Year. Her singles God Is In This Story (feat. Big Daddy Weave) and In Jesus Name (God of Possible) are nominated for Pop/Contemporary Recorded Song of the Year and Song of the Year.

New this year, faith-based TV has its category, featuring Television Series of the Year alongside Feature Film of the Year. Nominees include Family Camp from K-LOVE Films.

54th GMA Dove Awards 2023: Date, Time, Theme, and more

The 54th annual GMA Dove Awards will occur on October 17, 2023, in Nashville under the theme Joyful Echo. The event will be hosted by the Gospel Music Association and attended by artists like Jason Crabb, Jordan Feliz, Danny Gokey, and Natalie Grant. The awards ceremony will be broadcasted exclusively on Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN) and the TBN app on October 20, 2023, at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. ET.

Here is the list of Nominees for GMA Dove Awards 2023

Artist of the Year

Brandon Lake

CeCe Winans

for KING & COUNTRY

Lauren Daigle

Phil Wickham

New Artist of the Year

Ben Fuller

Hulvey

Jon Reddick

Katy Nichole

Naomi Raine

Pop/Contemporary Recorded Song of the Year

Brighter Days, Blessing Offor

I’m So Blessed (Best Day Remix), CAIN

Love Me Like I Am (feat. Jordin Sparks), for KING & COUNTRY

God Is In This Story, Katy Nichole & Big Daddy Weave

Thank God I Do, Lauren Daigle

Worship Recorded Song of the Year

Gratitude (Radio Version), Brandon Lake

Honey in the Rock (feat. Brandon Lake), Brooke Ligertwood

Holy Forever, Chris Tomlin

Fear Is Not My Future (Radio Version), Maverick City Music

This Is Our God, Phil Wickham

Pop/Contemporary Album of the Year

My Tribe, Blessing Offor

Jesus Changed My Life, Katy Nichole

Always Only Jesus, MercyMe

Life After Death, TobyMac

A Hundred Highways, Zach Williams

