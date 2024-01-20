Is Bre Tiesi Going To Return To Selling Sunset In Season 8? Find Out What She Had To Say

Bre Tiesi is back on Selling Sunset season 8. The model and real estate agent walked out of season 7 of the show, leaving her future on the Netflix reality series uncertain. One of the reasons for her walkout was the payout structure at the Oppenheim Group.

Turns out, the agent is ready to sell real estate again. She was spotted leaving the Oppenheim Group office on Friday. Here’s what she said about her return to the show.

Bre Tiesi is back on Selling Sunset - Is Money a deciding factor?

Bre Tiesi joined the Oppenheim Group in season six of Selling Sunset. Soon, she became a fan favorite. In season 7 though, the model and real estate agent left the viewers buzzing with curiosity after her dramatic exit from the show following an explosive conversation with Chelsea Lazkani.

“F**k this. F**k this show. F**k this f***ing office,” she said while pulling out her microphone and walking out the door, leaving her future on the show unclear.

The star property dealer, however, was spotted exiting the Oppenheim Group office recently per TMZ whose photographers asked her about the reason for her comeback. “I don’t know! Maybe the money is a little different. I don't know, the girls,” she said as TMZ reports.

For the unversed, Bre locked horns with the Oppenheim Group in regards to her pay cut for selling real estate for the group. Deadline reports that Bre Tiesi voiced her concerns to boss Jason Oppenheim. She was apparently not happy with the fact that the brokerage took a high percentage off of property sales when she was the one bringing the clients and selling houses.

Bre does not want a baby girl - She is a One and Done mom

TMZ further reports that Bre has no plans for another baby. In the aforementioned conversation with the news and gossip website, she said, “I love my son. He’s the most perfect angel baby on the planet and I don’t need another one.” Bre Tiesi shares her son with Nick Cannon and the above conversation was in light of Cannon declaring he has no plans for baby no 13. Upon being asked if she “don't want a girl?” Tiesi said, “No! Cause it would be me. We don't need two of me. We definitely don’t need two of me.”

The news of Bre Tiesi’s return to the Selling Sunset franchise has undoubtedly left the fans excited for the upcoming season which could hit Netflix anytime in the first half of the year. We’ll be the first to inform you when we have a release date. Stay tuned!

