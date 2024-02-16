Is Brian Wilson Suffering From Neurocognitive Disorder? Find Out As The Beach Boys Legend's Family Files For Conservatorship

Amidst concerns over his health, the family of Brian Wilson, the iconic co-founder of The Beach Boys, has taken steps to secure a conservatorship for the legendary musician. At 81 years old, Wilson is reportedly suffering from a major neurocognitive disorder, which has led to the decision by his family to file for conservatorship to ensure his well-being and care.

Brian Wilson’s family files for conservatorship amid his deteriorating mental health

The news of Brian Wilson's filing for conservatorship in the wake of his Dementia comes as a significant shock to the public. According to statements released, as retrieved via PEOPLE , by his family, Wilson is facing challenges associated with a major neurocognitive disorder, potentially dementia. Following the passing of his beloved wife, Melinda, the decision to file for conservatorship was made after careful consideration and consultation among Wilson’s seven children.

“Following the passing of Brian’s beloved wife Melinda, after careful consideration and consultation among Brian, his seven children, Gloria Ramos and Brian’s doctors (and consistent with family processes put in place by Brian and Melinda), we are confirming that longtime Wilson family representatives LeeAnn Hard and Jean Sievers will serve as Brian’s co-conservators of the person,” the statement read as released by Wilson’s family.

The family's statement emphasizes the necessity of the conservatorship to ensure Wilson's daily needs. It highlights the role of Ramos, Wilson’s housekeeper, tasked with overseeing Wilson's well-being and maintaining stability. The statement added, “This decision was made to ensure that there will be no extreme changes to the household and Brian and the children living at home will be taken care of and remain in the home where they are cared for by Gloria Ramos and the wonderful team at the house who have been in place for many years helping take care of the family.”

The statement further continued assuring that The Beach Boys co-founder can still, “enjoy all of his family and friends and continue to work on current projects as well as participate in any activities he chooses.” The statement also further highlighted the passing of Brian’s wife, Melinda, on January 30, 2024, Wilson’s condition got even worse as Melinda, “attended to Mr Wilson's daily living needs, as Mr Wilson is unable to properly provide for his personal needs for physical health, food, clothing, or shelter.”

Brian Wilson will be missing from court on the day of the hearing for the conservatorship filed by his family

The longtime family representatives LeeAnn Hard and Jean Sievers as co-conservators, as they “have had a close relationship with Mr. and Mrs. Wilson for many years, and Mr. Wilson trusts them.” The duo have expressed their intent to prioritize Wilson's care and ensure that all his daily living needs are met while allowing him to remain in comfort, ensuring “that all of Mr Wilson's daily living needs are [satisfied] and he has the best possible care while remaining in his home.”

However, documents reveal that Brian Wilson will not be able to attend the court hearing regarding his conservatorship. His doctor's assessment indicates that he is easily distracted, often making spontaneous and irrelevant utterances, with a short attention span. The document revealed, sharing the perspective of Wilson’s doctor, “He (Brian Wilson) is easily distracted, often even when aware of surroundings, and its purpose. Often makes spontaneous irrelevant or incoherent utterances. Has very short attention span and while unintentionally disruptive, is frequently unable to maintain decorum appropriate to the situation.”

Despite this, Wilson's doctor notes that he is taking medication to slow the progression of his illness. As the family navigates this challenging time, the court hearing scheduled for April 26th, 2024, will play a crucial role in determining the future course of action regarding Brian Wilson's well-being and the management of his financial empire.

