Is Bridgerton Season 3 Eligible For 2024 Emmy Nominations? Find Out

Bridgerton unfortunately won’t be in the running for the Emmy Awards this year. The Netflix hit show recently came out with Season three with Nicola Coughlan and Luke Netwon leading this season.

The show is not eligible to be nominated in any of the categories of the show on technicality. Read more to know why Bridgerton Season 3 for Emmy nominations.

Is Bridgerton Season 3 eligible for Emmy nominations?

Bridgerton Season 3 came out on Netflix on May 16. The season focuses on the love story of Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington. The 4 episodes of the season were scheduled to come out first.

The last 4 episodes of the show will be out on June 13. June 1 to May 31 is the time frame that the Emmy’s eligibility calendar follows. An eligibility calendar decides the shows that get nominated. For a show to be eligible for the top drama and comedy series a minimum of 6 episodes of the show have to be out in the decided time frame. Hence, Bridgerton season 3 will not be nominated under any categories in the 2024 Emmy Awards.

The hangover rule could have come into play in order for Bridgerton to get nominated for the awards. The rule allows any show to be considered for nominations that have wrapped up before nomination-round voting. The Handmaid’s Tale was nominated for the award on the basis of the hangover rule. Unfortunately, the Television Academy changed the rule in July 2022.

Bridgerton Season 3

Season 3 of Bridgerton is led by Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan. The Bridgerton series is an adaption of Julia Quinn’s books. Season 3 of the Netflix series is based on the book titled Romancing Mister Bridgerton. The lust of new actors that joined the show included Daniel Francis, James Phoon, and Sam Phillips.

The first season of Bridgerton was nominated 12 times across different categories. Season 1 was nominated for the award for Outstanding Drama Series. The showboats a regular cast of well-known names including Adjoa Andoh, Golda Rosheuvel, Simone Ashley, Jonathan Bailey, and Julie Andrews. Andrews lends her voice to Lady Whistledown on the show.

