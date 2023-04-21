Is Brie Larson featuring in Netflix's psychological thriller 'The Mind's Eye'? Deets inside

Brie Larson will feature in the forthcoming Netflix psychological thriller, The Mind's Eye, which might be directed by Parker Finn. Given that this is the Marvel actress' second production with Netflix, she appears to be establishing a solid work connection with the streaming service. Though Brie Larson hasn't played a major supporting role since 2019's Avengers: Endgame, it would seem that she is soon going to return to the spotlight in a major way.

Brie Larson will star in The Mind's Eye as a woman who discovers she can move objects with her mind, however, it is unclear if this is the result of some sort of scientific experiment or natural talent. Regardless of how the MCU star ends up gaining the power to move objects with her mind (or eye, as it were), it appears that she will have to battle evil powers that want to possess her.

The Mind's Eye star Brie Larson has been confirmed, but the director's position seems to be a bit in speculation. Given that Parker Finn has only produced one feature film to date, directing a Netflix project starring one of the biggest performers in the world (and that too an Oscar award winner) would be a significant step up for him.

About Brie Larson

Brie Larson is an American actress who is best known for her comic roles as a teenager. Throughout her career, she has won several awards, including the prestigious Academy Award, PrimeTime Emmy Award, and Golden Globe Award. Not enough, she has also been named one of the 100 most influential people in the world. She has appeared as a supporting actress in several movies such as Hoot, Scott Pilgrim vs the World, United States of Tara, and 21 Jump Street.

